World Share

Lebanon’s political crisis, Israel’s internal divide and Madagascar’s plague

Lebanon's Prime Minister, Saad Hariri resigned, angry at what he calls Iran's meddling. But did Saudi Arabia give him the push? Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces scathing criticism from his own president. Is Israel's ruling party coming undone? And the world's worst outbreak of the plague in 50 years. We look at what's being done to stop the spread of the deadly disease in Madagascar.