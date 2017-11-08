POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon’s political crisis, Israel’s internal divide and Madagascar’s plague
52:05
World
Lebanon’s political crisis, Israel’s internal divide and Madagascar’s plague
Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Saad Hariri resigned, angry at what he calls Iran's meddling. But did Saudi Arabia give him the push? Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces scathing criticism from his own president. Is Israel's ruling party coming undone? And the world's worst outbreak of the plague in 50 years. We look at what's being done to stop the spread of the deadly disease in Madagascar. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 8, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?