POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Flying Taxis: Uber hopes to bring new dimension to transport
02:15
World
Flying Taxis: Uber hopes to bring new dimension to transport
While politicians talk climate change, innovators are looking at flying taxis and electric cars as a way to tackle pollution, and congestion. Ride-sharing services have teamed up with NASA to extend services to the skies, offering new ways of commuting. Amber Austin-Wright shows us what the future might look like. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?