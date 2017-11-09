POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Children in camps vulnerable to trafficking
World
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Children in camps vulnerable to trafficking
Myanmar says the UN Security council's comments over the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh could harm talks between the two countries. The UN has expressed "grave concern" over the persecution in Rakhine state. The two countries are trying to negotiate a deal to repatriate the 600-thousand people who have fled persecution in Myanmar and are now living in overcrowded camps across the border. The UN had expressed "grave concern over reports of human rights violations and abuses in Rakhine state." As Caitlin McGee reports, the camps present new dangers for Rohingya children. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
