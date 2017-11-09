POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Blockading Yemen
Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh's international airport. Houthi fighters across the border in Yemen say it was a fair target. And in response, the Saudi crown prince ordered a full blockade on the country, whose people are already suffering through a war. Aid agencies are livid. The Red Cross says Saudi Arabia is not just blocking weapons from coming in, but keeping food aid from millions on the verge of starvation. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
