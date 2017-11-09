World Share

Money Talks: Carbon emission in Germany in rise

Germany has long been regarded as a world leader in ecofriendly energy so there may be few better places to hold the UN's annual conference on fighting climate change which starts in Bonn. Recently Germany has fallen behind in meeting it is own emissions targets. Ira Spitzer reports from Brandenburg. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world