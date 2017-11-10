World Share

Food futurology - tracking ingredients of the future

Food is much more than just fuel for our bodies. It's a big part of our identity and what we choose to eat has a big impact on our lives. That's why culinary shifts are now being watched more closely than ever by growing numbers of newly emerging food futurologists. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world