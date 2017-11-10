POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saving the planet with Paul McCartney
03:01
World
Saving the planet with Paul McCartney
We continuously hear in the media of the need to reflect on our carbon footprint and how our waste behaviours impact climate change. Now English singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney has launched an appeal focusing on our eating habits. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
