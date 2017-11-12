POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump's Asia Tour: Trump backs US intel agencies in Russia row
Donald Trump has backtracked on comments indicating he believed Russian President Vladmir Putin over American intelligence agencies. The US president has been widely criticised at home for the remarks he made after informal meetings with the Russian leader at an Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam. Arabella Munro reports.
November 12, 2017
