The War in Syria: Lebanese cemeteries close doors to Syrians
Nearly 6-thousand Syrian refugees die in Lebanon each year. But more and more Muslim cemeteries are being closed to them... creating a crisis which has forced many to resort to disturbing means to bury their loved ones. Martin Jay reports from Beirut finds out what happens to the bodies, when the UN won't help Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 13, 2017
