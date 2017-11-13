Money Talks: China takes over promoting globalization

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump has criticised global trade in a region that has thrived on it and in a speech to leaders of Asian economies in Vietnam, Trump said multilateral deals are unfair towards the US and that it will stay out of them in the future. But Chinese President Xi Jinping has used the same platform to defend globalization. He says China is opening its economy to international business. Mobin Nasir has more. For more Warwick University Professor Qing Wang joins and TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 13, 2017
