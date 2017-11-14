POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
7th Malatya Film Festival
03:08
World
7th Malatya Film Festival
The annual Malatya Film Festival is under way for its seventh consecutive year in the South Eastern Turkish city. We sent our Joseph Hayat there to bring you an insider's view on what movie-goers at the festival can expect. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?