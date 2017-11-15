POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mark Aldrige on the new Murder on the Orient Express
04:20
World
Mark Aldrige on the new Murder on the Orient Express
Mark Aldrige joins us for more on the latest film adaptation of Agatha Christie's iconic story, Murder on the Orient Express. Mark is an academic who specializes in film and television and he is the author of 'Agatha Christie on Screen'.
November 15, 2017
