Money Talks: Online banking takes over Branches in UK
In the UK going to a bank to do your chores has been on the decline for many years. More and more people prefer to go online and that is led to many branches of leading banks to shut shop. In 2017 a record number will be closing down for good. Muttalip Erdogan has more from London.
November 15, 2017
