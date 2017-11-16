POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Last Da Vinci: Rare work of art sells for record $400M
02:25
World
The Last Da Vinci: Rare work of art sells for record $400M
A rare painting by Leonardo da Vinci has shattered the world record for any work of art sold at auction. Including fees, the oil painting called "Salvator Mundi' sold at Christie's for 450 million dollars. It more than doubles the previous record. Frank Ucciardo reports from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 16, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?