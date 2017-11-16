World Share

Zimbabwe Coup: Military takes control but denies staging coup

The African Union says what's happening in Zimbabwe has all the signs of a military coup and has called for an immediate return to constitutional rule. Southern African leaders are meeting in Botswana to discuss the crisis. Zimbabwe's military has taken control of the country's capital on Wednesday and placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest. Alican Ayanlar has more.