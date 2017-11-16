World Share

Roundtable: Should tax havens be shut down?

Offshore and exempt from tax. The paradise papers have revealed how the very rich store their money. It's all perfectly legal. But should it be? More than 13 million leaked documents have shown the complex structures used to invest money offshore in havens – reportedly to protect clients from paying tax. Used by celebrities, business people, politicians and even Britain's Queen, the details have put the extremely wealthy and where they put their money under scrutiny. At the Roundtable was Sam Courtney-Guy, a reporter at World Weekly; Head of Advocacy at Transparency International, Rachel Davies Teka; George Turner, a researcher and analyst at Tax Justice Network; and Diego Zuluaga, Financial services specialist at the Institute of Economic Affairs. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.