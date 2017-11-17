POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Aylin Seckin on the record-breaking ‘The Last Da Vinci’
A frenzied bidding war over a recently discovered painting by Leonardo Da Vinci sold for the highest ever price for a piece of art. Painted sometime in the 15-hundreds, it's titled Salvator Mundi - which in Latin means Saviour of the World. Aylin Seckin, a professor of economics at Bilgi University, joins us to talk more about "The Last Da Vinci'. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
