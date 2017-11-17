POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Extraditing Catalonia’s leaders, US climate isolation and End of Cambodia’s opposition
52:05
World
Extraditing Catalonia’s leaders, US climate isolation and End of Cambodia’s opposition
Catalonia's independence leaders face extradition. But if Spain's separatists are sent home, will they get a fair trial? Meanwhile, The US finds itself increasingly isolated, as other world leaders strive to end climate change. And Cambodia dissolves its main opposition party. We ask one of its members what their future holds. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?