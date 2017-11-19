World Share

Mosul Market: Shop owners rebuilding properties in old city

Shop owners in the Iraqi city of Mosul have begun the monumental task of rebuilding in the old market. It's a historic district Daesh held for over three years, and it was severely damaged in the fight to retake it earlier this year. Philip Owira reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world