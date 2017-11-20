POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Over half of Rohingya refugees are children
01:39
World
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Over half of Rohingya refugees are children
Monday marks Children's Day. The Rohingya refugee crisis is just one example where children are particularly vulnerable. Many are the sole providers for their families in crowded refugee camps along the Bangladesh border. Liz Maddock has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
