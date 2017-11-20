POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Airbus and Boeing show off at Dubai airshow
06:18
World
Money Talks: Airbus and Boeing show off at Dubai airshow
Dubai has become a stage for the battle of the plane makers. The world's two biggest manufacturers are looking to break records at this year’s airshow after what has been a difficult couple of years for the industry. So far European giant Airbus has been lagging behind its US rival Boeing in terms of orders. Analysis from aviation entrepreneur Fabrizio Poli. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?