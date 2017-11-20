POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: India’s sovereign bonds get first upgrade in 14 years
India's sovereign bonds have been upgraded for the first time in nearly 14 years. Rating agency Moody's lifted India's rating one notch above investment grade to Baa2. The move means Moody's believes the risk of India defaulting on its government bonds has fallen. For more on this Ishan Russell joins us from New Delhi.
November 20, 2017
