Club 57 inside the Museum of Modern Art

New York's East Village has long been considered an eclectic, artistic neighborhood. But it's recently undergone several transformations. In the early days, "Club 57" was born, and soon became a free-spirited multi-disciplinary venue where local artists gathered to both party and make art. A replica of the club has been created inside the Museum of Modern Art. Showcase's Jade Barker went to take a look.