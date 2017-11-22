POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: One million Yemeni public employees unpaid for a year
02:23
World
Money Talks: One million Yemeni public employees unpaid for a year
Yemen has long been the poorest country in the Arab world. It has been in the grip of a war between rebels with ties to Iran and Saudi led forces for more than two years. But there is a lot of debate about how its economy began to collapse. One major factor is that nearly a million state employees simply are not getting paid. Chelsea Carter reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
