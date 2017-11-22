POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on one with Bobby Roth
06:00
World
One on one with Bobby Roth
To help bring the sector together, the festival brought a Hollywood heavyweight to Istanbul, to lead a masterclass in film and television. Bobby Roth is a producer and director with an impressive resume. He's directed episodes of cult TV series including Prison Break, Lost and Miami Vice. TRT World reporter Aadel Haleem caught up with Roth to talk about his 40-year career, and how storytelling has changed in the digital age. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 22, 2017
