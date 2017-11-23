POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Refugees not hopeful about latest talks
World
Turkey, Russia and Iran say they're determined to work together, for the sake of peace in Syria. The presidents of the three countries met in Russia's resort city of Sochi. Many Syrian refugees living in neighbouring countries have lost hope this latest round of talks will finally bring peace and stability to their homeland. Shamim Chowdhury reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
