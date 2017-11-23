POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: US plans to repeal net neutrality rules on internet providers
05:55
World
Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai wants to eliminate Obama-era safeguards that prevent cable and telecom companies from charging extra fees for specific internet services and websites. Free speech advocates and tech companies such as Netflix are expected to challenge the new rules in court. Interview with Executive Director of European Digital Rights Joe McNamee. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 23, 2017
