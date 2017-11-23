World Share

Roundtable: Do 'smart cities' breach privacy rights?

CCTV and the latest in artificial intelligence - it's opened up endless possibilities for monitoring people. But is it giving authorities too much control over citizens? China is building hundreds of what it calls smart cities - where data on people and their movements are collected to manage everything from traffic congestion, rubbish, shopping and suspicious behaviour. But at what point does efficiency become something more intrusive? At the Roundtable was Simon Sylvester-Chaudhuri, Executive Director at CIV: LAB and an advocate of smart cities; Dal Babu, former Chief Superintendent of the Metropolitan Police; Dr Enver Tohti Bughda, an independent researcher and journalist Mary-Ann Russon.