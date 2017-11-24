World Share

Zimbabwe's New Era: Mnangagwa presidency touted to boost economy

After 37 years of rule by Robert Mugabe, Zimbabweans will have a new President on Friday. Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in before tens of thousands at the national stadium in Harare. TRT World's Ben Said is in the capital and takes a look at Mnangagwa, his brutal past and what he needs to do to repair Zimbabwe.