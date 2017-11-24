World Share

Israel-Palestine Tensions: Palestinian Bedouins fear eviction in West Bank

The Jordan Valley is a rich agricultural area that's been settled for generations. But the Bedouin families who have been living here for years are finding their way of life threatened. Chelsea Carter explains what's happening.