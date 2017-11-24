POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In search of Iraq's stability
The Newsmakers speaks to Iraq’s vice president, Ayad Allawi, about where his country is headed after the defeat of Daesh. He tells us he fears a more radical terror group could emerge, and he criticises current Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi for not reining in Iran’s influence. Ayad Allawi previously served as Iraq’s prime minister, as well as president of the Iraqi Governing Council that came to power after the US invasion in 2003. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 24, 2017
