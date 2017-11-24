World Share

In search of Iraq's stability

The Newsmakers speaks to Iraq’s vice president, Ayad Allawi, about where his country is headed after the defeat of Daesh. He tells us he fears a more radical terror group could emerge, and he criticises current Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi for not reining in Iran’s influence. Ayad Allawi previously served as Iraq’s prime minister, as well as president of the Iraqi Governing Council that came to power after the US invasion in 2003. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world