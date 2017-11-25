POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Uganda Gender Violence: Violence against women is on the rise in Uganda
02:13
World
Uganda Gender Violence: Violence against women is on the rise in Uganda
Police say violence against women is on the rise in Uganda. In the past two months, more than 20 women have been murdered. Today is the UN's day for the elimination of violence against women. Civil society activists say laws already exist to protect women and girls but they are not being implemented. Hillary Ayesiga reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 25, 2017
