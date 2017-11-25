POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Egypt Mosque Attack: Egypt mourns for massacre of hundreds of people
02:09
World
Egypt Mosque Attack: Egypt mourns for massacre of hundreds of people
Funerals have been held across Egypt for some of the victims of Friday's mosque massacre that left more than 300 people dead in North Sinai. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but investigators are pointing the finger towards Daesh. Maleen Saeed reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 25, 2017
