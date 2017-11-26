World Share

Zimbabwe's New Era: Opposition leader encourages ZANU PF to change

Zimbabwean opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai says his party will still push for social justice and economic development in the country. Tsvangirai has welcomed Robert Mugabe's removal from power and his replacement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. But as he tells TRT World's Ben Said in Harare, he remains skeptical that Mugabe's party, Zanu PF has really changed. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world