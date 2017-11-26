POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: 31 die and more than 300 rescued of Libya coast
01:33
World
Refugee Crisis: 31 die and more than 300 rescued of Libya coast
Thousands of migrants have died this year, trying to cross the sea to Europe. On Saturday, 31 refugees drowned off Libya's west coast, many of them children. Coast guard officials say mild weather conditions and calm seas has led to an increase in the number of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean. Philip Owira reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?