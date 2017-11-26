POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan Protests: Unrest spreads after deadly clashes with police

In Pakistan, where the government has called in paramilitary forces from Punjab, as violent protests continue to spread across the country. Two weeks ago, a religious group accused the law minister of blasphemy, in a row over the Parliamentary oath. And since then, the demonstrations have spread across the country. Kamran Yousaf reports.
November 26, 2017
