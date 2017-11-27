POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Europe's Glyphosate Deal: Vote due on controversial pesticide's licence
02:33
World
Europe's Glyphosate Deal: Vote due on controversial pesticide's licence
The European Union is set to vote on the future of a pesticide suspected of causing cancer. The chemical industry wants its license extended for five years. But many environmental groups want it banned entirely. Elena Casas reports from the Bordeaux wine region, where glyphosate is used extensively. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 27, 2017
