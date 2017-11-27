POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bali Volcano: Major eruption could happen at 'anytime'
Bali Volcano: Major eruption could happen at 'anytime'
Bali's Mount Agung volcano is on the brink of a major eruption. Volcanic activity has caused authorities to evacuate 100-thousand people from an area surrounding the crater and cancel flights to and from the tourist hot-spot. Liz Maddock reports.
November 27, 2017
