DIY gene therapy
08:27
World
Last month, live on Facebook, self-styled biohacker, Tristan Roberts injected himself with a gene called N6. He hopes it will help his body produce an antibody that fights the virus that causes AIDS. But not everyone is on board. Injection video courtesy of News2Share: http://news2share.com Why? Because it's untested and unregulated. Roberts is part of a growing community of bio-hackers. They believe they can get medical cures to the market, faster and cheaper than others held back by regulations. But many in the medical community are outraged. They call Robert's behaviour delusional, risky and frightening. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 28, 2017
