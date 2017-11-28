World Share

Money Talks: Companies showcased products in Halal Expo

It is a word that's frequently used, but not necessarily understood. 'Halal' means something is lawful or permitted under Islamic law. And apart from meat, it has now spread to many areas of life, as diverse as finance, medicine and textiles. TRT World's correspondent Maria Ramos took a tour at the Halal Expo in Istanbul to find out more about the industry.