Ivory Coast Migration: Lack of opportunities forcing youths to migrate
02:46
World
Wednesday's EU-Africa Summit will see leaders from both continents discuss investment opportunities for Africa's young people. They're meeting in the Ivory Coast has seen significant economic growth in the past few years, but despite the booming economy, many young people are leaving the West African country for Europe. Randolph Nogel tells us why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
