Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Poor sanitary conditions in refugee camps
01:25
World
Pope's last stop in Myanmar was a mass for young people in Yangon. On Friday, in Bangladesh, he's expected to meet some Rohingya refugees in the capital, Dhaka. The persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar are living in makeshift camps and will be waiting to hear the pope's message - mostly from afar as they struggle to cope with deplorable conditions. Shamim Chowdhury reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
