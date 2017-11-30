POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The future of publishing with literary agent Nermin Mollaoglu
04:41
World
The future of publishing with literary agent Nermin Mollaoglu
To take us another step into the world of independent publishing, literary agent Nermin Mollaoglu joins us on Showcase today. She's the co-founder of the Kalem Literary Agency and organises the International Tanpinar Literature Festival here in Istanbul.
November 30, 2017
