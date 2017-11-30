POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on one with Paris Combo's lead singer Belle du Berry
04:37
World
Paris Combo were recently in Istanbul for a concert. The band who've become a worldwide sensation were well received by the Turkish audience. I had the chance to sit down with lead singer Belle du Berry to speak about the birth of the band and what it's like to live in the moment.
November 30, 2017
