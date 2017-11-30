Bollywood film feud

World Share

It hasn't even been released yet, but a Bollywood film called Padmavati has caused riots across India. There's even a reward for beheading the lead female actor and director. So why all the fuss? The film is based on a 16th century Sufi poem, which tells the story of a Hindu queen's encounter with a Muslim King. But many in India, including the ruling political party, say the film distorts historical facts. Meanwhile historians say the whole thing is a myth. So in India, is trying to prevent riots more important than freedom of expression?