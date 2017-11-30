POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bollywood film feud
20:37
World
Bollywood film feud
It hasn't even been released yet, but a Bollywood film called Padmavati has caused riots across India. There's even a reward for beheading the lead female actor and director. So why all the fuss? The film is based on a 16th century Sufi poem, which tells the story of a Hindu queen's encounter with a Muslim King. But many in India, including the ruling political party, say the film distorts historical facts. Meanwhile historians say the whole thing is a myth. So in India, is trying to prevent riots more important than freedom of expression? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?