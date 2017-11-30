POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia’s foreign agents law
The US is making some Russian news organisations register as foreign agents. That's angered Russia, which has responded by passing a similar law through the parliament in Moscow. Foreign media now has to brand their Russian language news as the work of foreign agents. They'll also have to disclose their sources of funding. The back and forth is part of the fallout from allegations that the Kremlin interfered in last year's US presidential election. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
