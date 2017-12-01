World Share

A look into Turkish TV's popular 'dizi' culture

Hot on the heels of the Emmy success of the Turkish TV show 'Endless Love', we decided it's time to set the record straight on an industry that has hundreds of millions of viewers in dozens of countries around the globe. Here's our story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world