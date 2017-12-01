POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
350th birthday of Jonathan Swift
01:45
World
350th birthday of Jonathan Swift
Brilliant, cynical, metaphorical... They say Jonathan Swift used satire like no one else in the history of the English language. And there is more to Swift's literature than Gulliver's Travels. On the 350th anniversary of his birth let's see what made him so brilliant. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?