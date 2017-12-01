POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chatting with Mutaz Barshim – 2017’s World Athlete of the Year
It’s been quite the year for high jump Olympic medallist Mutaz Barshim. After his gold at the London World Championships this summer, the Qatari athlete has been crowned as IAAF World Athlete of the Year for 2017. He defeated the legendary Mo Farah and Rio Olympic star Wayde van Niekerk to the prize. Semra Hunter sat down with the Qatari high-jumper and talk all things athletics. Beyond The Game is a five-times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one-stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
