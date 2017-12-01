World Share

Chatting with Mutaz Barshim – 2017’s World Athlete of the Year

It's been quite the year for high jump Olympic medallist Mutaz Barshim. After his gold at the London World Championships this summer, the Qatari athlete has been crowned as IAAF World Athlete of the Year for 2017. He defeated the legendary Mo Farah and Rio Olympic star Wayde van Niekerk to the prize. Semra Hunter sat down with the Qatari high-jumper and talk all things athletics.