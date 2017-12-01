POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Uber accused of stealing trade secrets
07:00
World
Uber is in hot water again. The troubled ride-hailing app has been accused of hiring professional spies to advance its business. For more, Rich Jaroslovsky, the Vice President for Content and Chief Journalist at SmartNews, joins us from San Francisco. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
